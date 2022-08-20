Maha-Metro gets 7th rake at Range Hills depot

The Maha-Metro received 7th three-coach train (34 train set) at Range Hills depot on August 18. This is the first train set, which is received at the Range Hills Depot as the earlier six train sets were received at the Hill View Park Car depot and they have been in use between the Vanaz – Garware section, officials said on Saturday.

“The rake received at the Range Hill Depot would be commissioned and later it will be used for trials between the Phugewadi to Civil Court section,” said a Maha-Metro official.

The Range Hills depot is also nearing completion. Depot has all facilities for the maintenance trains sets. The Range Hills depot also has an Operation & Command Centre (OCC). The OCC is the main control centre for monitoring and controlling of the trains of the entire 33.2 km metro route.

The Maha-Metro has planned a subway for commuters to reach Shivajinagar court to avoid road crossing, officials said. In order to avoid parking problem considering lack of space at the existing stations which are currently operational, Maha-Metro has also planned ample parking at Civil Court station in Shivajinagar, which will be an interchange hub.

According to Maha-Metro officials, overall master plan development is being planned in two phases at Civil Court station. First phase will have only interchange station of Line-1 and Line-2 that is planned to complete by December 2022. Second phase is envisaged as a Central Business District (C), which will comprise of three metro stations along with 10 lakh sqft commercial development and bus terminus within the premises.

“Civil Court station is one of the largest station of Pune metro rail project due to its interchange type configuration, it is important to plan for appropriate access to and from neighbourhood areas, either by means of NMT (non-motorised transport), auto/taxi, e-rickshaw feeder system, bus/feeder systems or any other modes of transport. Ample parking is provided for cars and two-wheelers to ensure convenient last-mile connectivity,” Maha-Metro officer said.

Civil Court is one of the deepest underground stations with rail level of about 28 metres below ground. The central skylight provides natural light up to platform level of underground station. The proposed elevated station of corridor 2 crosses diagonally over underground station with common Interchange lobby at ground level, depicting the merge of corridor 1 and corridor 2. Elevated station rail level is about 14 metres above ground.