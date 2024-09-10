Maha-Metro launches second feeder bus service for techies

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) launched a new feeder bus service connecting Yerawada Metro Station to Commerzone IT Park from Monday after the metro facility started along the route on August 21. A similar facility was inaugurated from Kharadi IT Park to Ramwadi metro station on June 19. The distance from Yerawada metro station to Commerzone is 3.10 kilometres. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Hemant Sonawane, executive director (administration and public relations), Maha-Metro, “Around 10,000 employees work at Commerzone IT Park. This is the second bus feeder service dedicated to the IT sector.”

Satish Gavane, chief transport manager, PMPML, said, “We have made available seven 33-seat e-buses and are getting good response from residents. Tickets cost ₹5 and ₹10 based on distance from Yerawada metro station.”

The seven bus stops along the route are Yerawada metro station, Nita Park, Netaji High School, Vrikar Karyalay, Yerawada Post Office, Yerawada Jail, and Commerzone. The distance from Yerawada metro station to Commerzone is 3.10 kilometres.

Metro timing

The extension of metro services to facilitate citizens traveling from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Pune to have darshan of Ganesh pandals has seen rise in ridership. On Sunday, 1.48 lakh passengers used the metro on both the Pimpri to Civil Court and Vanaz to Ramwadi lines. Metro will run from 6 am to midnight from September 10 to September 17.

Second-highest passenger count

Since the metro began its service, the highest number of passengers—199,437—was recorded on June 30 during the Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palanquin processions. On Sunday (September 8), the metro ridership touched 148,710 generating revenue of ₹18,45,220. Of these, 53,999 passengers travelled from Pimpri to Civil Court and 94,711 used Vanaz to Ramwadi line.