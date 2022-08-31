Maha-Metro sets up control centre to remotely monitor rail system

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) has set up an operation control centre (OCC) at Range hill depot to monitor the entire metro system with the help of modern technology. From this centre, the Maha Metro will be able to remotely manage all aspects of the metro, including metro rail speed, the signal system, frequency, electricity consumption, electricity supply, cameras and escalators.

Maha Metro’s project director, Atul Gadgil and director – systems and operations, Vinod Agrawal, said, “We have adopted the most modern technology while erecting this centre. From this centre, Maha Metro can run the metro rail without a driver but just for psychological support, we are having a driver. We can get all live data at this centre. It will cater to both metro lines namely, Vanaz to Ramwadi and PCMC to Swargate. Provisions have been made even to cater to the extended and phase 2 routes from here.”

Agrawal said, “Usually for 1 km, the metro system requires 35 people but by using maximum technology, the Pune Metro will require only 20 people for a 1 km stretch. The primary purpose of the OCC is to handle day-to-day operations and maintenance of the metro rail system. All emergencies related to metro operations and passengers and public safety will be responded to in real time.”

While expert staff including chief controller, traffic controller, rolling stock controller, signalling controller, traction power controller and auxiliary system controller have been appointed, the OCC can keep vigilance with live cameras. The centre will monitor all public safety features of the Pune Metro. The OCC will get the feed directly from all the metro stations 24x7. In case of any mishaps or emergencies, all activities and the feed can be controlled and monitored from the OCC, said metro officials.