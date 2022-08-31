Maha-Metro sets up control centre to remotely monitor rail system
From this centre, the Maha Metro will be able to remotely manage metro rail speed, the signal system, frequency, electricity consumption, electricity supply, cameras and escalators.
The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro) has set up an operation control centre (OCC) at Range hill depot to monitor the entire metro system with the help of modern technology. From this centre, the Maha Metro will be able to remotely manage all aspects of the metro, including metro rail speed, the signal system, frequency, electricity consumption, electricity supply, cameras and escalators.
Maha Metro’s project director, Atul Gadgil and director – systems and operations, Vinod Agrawal, said, “We have adopted the most modern technology while erecting this centre. From this centre, Maha Metro can run the metro rail without a driver but just for psychological support, we are having a driver. We can get all live data at this centre. It will cater to both metro lines namely, Vanaz to Ramwadi and PCMC to Swargate. Provisions have been made even to cater to the extended and phase 2 routes from here.”
Agrawal said, “Usually for 1 km, the metro system requires 35 people but by using maximum technology, the Pune Metro will require only 20 people for a 1 km stretch. The primary purpose of the OCC is to handle day-to-day operations and maintenance of the metro rail system. All emergencies related to metro operations and passengers and public safety will be responded to in real time.”
While expert staff including chief controller, traffic controller, rolling stock controller, signalling controller, traction power controller and auxiliary system controller have been appointed, the OCC can keep vigilance with live cameras. The centre will monitor all public safety features of the Pune Metro. The OCC will get the feed directly from all the metro stations 24x7. In case of any mishaps or emergencies, all activities and the feed can be controlled and monitored from the OCC, said metro officials.
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
