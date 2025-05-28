Maha-Metro to extend metro to Lohegaon Airport

PUNE: To ease traffic congestion and improve last-mile connectivity to Pune Airport (Lohegaon), the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has initiated plans to develop new transit corridors, including a spur from Ramwadi to Lohegaon and an extension connecting Civil Court to the fast-growing southern suburbs of Kondhwa, NIBM, Yewalewadi and Undri. Maha-Metro has initiated plans to develop new transit corridors to ease traffic congestion and improve last-mile connectivity to Lohegaon Airport. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

On May 23, Maha-Metro called for consultancy services to prepare an alternative analysis report (AAR) and a detailed project report (DPR) for the said transit corridors.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said that the proposed metro expansion includes a three kilometre stretch from Ramwadi to Lohegaon Airport and a 20 km corridor from Civil Court to Yewalewadi with an additional spur to NIBM. He said that consultants have been invited to prepare a DPR for these routes.

Gadgil also said that Pune Metro line 3, currently being built by Tata-Siemens, will be extended from Civil Court to Kondhwa, Yewalewadi and Undri. After the DPR is readied, the Maha-Metro will decide whether or not to itself develop this extension or assign the work to the Tata-Siemens consortium. This strategic connectivity is expected to significantly reduce travel time and promote sustainable urban development by encouraging the use of public transport.

The selected firm will be responsible for preparing an AAR to evaluate various transit options such as metro rail, bus rapid transit system (BRTS) etc. The AAR will assess factors like cost-effectiveness, environmental impact, passenger demand, and integration with Pune’s existing transport network. Based on these findings, the consultant will prepare a DPR detailing the technical specifications, financial requirements, and implementation timelines for the chosen transit system.

A senior Maha-Metro official said on condition of anonymity, “The new corridors will cater to the evolving needs of Pune’s residents and visitors. By connecting the airport to areas like Kondhwa, Yewalewadi and Undri, we aim to enhance accessibility and reduce the city’s carbon footprint through sustainable transport options.”

Residents have welcomed the move, seeing it as a solution for Pune’s connectivity woes. Vishal Patil, a Yewalewadi resident, said, “Travelling from Kondhwa to Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Lohegaon is a nightmare due to traffic. A metro or similar system would be a game-changer for daily commuters and travellers.”

Earlier, former members of legislative assembly (MLA) from Wadgaon Sheri, Sunil Tingre and Jagdish Mulik, had demanded extension of the metro from Ramwadi to Pune Airport (Lohegaon) for better connectivity. Last month, union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol had instructed Maha-Metro and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to prepare a DPR for the Ramwadi to Lohegaon route.