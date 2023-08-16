Soon, Ayush ministry for Maharashtra

Pune: Maharashtra medical education minister Hasan Mushrif on Wednesday announced the establishment of a separate Ayush ministry for Maharashtra, the aim of which is to effectively address the challenges faced by Ayurveda. The new ministry will be modelled on the lines of the central Ayush ministry.

In Pune for the inauguration of the fifth national conference organised by the Ayurveda Teachers’ Association and Maharashtra University of Health Science (MUHS), Nashik, Mushrif discussed the various efforts made to establish the important ministry.

The establishment of a separate Ayush ministry for Maharashtra could potentially have significant implications for the field of Ayurveda and its practitioners in the state. Mushrif said that different systems of medicines have different problems and there is a need for a separate Ayush ministry to solve the problems faced by Ayurveda.

Mushrif said that the professors’ posts in six government Ayurveda colleges and 16 government-aided colleges in the state have been lying vacant since many years now. Recently, 90% of the posts in government colleges were filled through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).

“The issue regarding vacant posts in government-aided colleges is pending in the courts. As a minister of the department, I am ready to mediate to solve the issue. I will try to resolve the issue as soon as possible. The government is also trying to implement the Seventh Pay Commission for Ayurveda teachers in the state,” he said.

Also present on the occasion were teachers’ constituency MLA Jayant Asgaonkar; president Dr Rahul Suryavanshi; and vice-president Dr Nitin Chandurkar. Dr Govind Upadhyay and Dr Bhalchandra Bhagwat were honoured with “Lifetime Achievement Awards” for contributions in the field of Ayurveda.

Asgaonkar said that the world recognised the importance of Ayurveda during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Ayurveda should be promoted and information about it should be disseminated through various means. I have been raising issues related to Ayurveda in every assembly session for the past several years,” he said.

Dr Suryavanshi said that there is a need to start an Ayush ministry in the state on the lines of the central Ayush ministry. “The posts of 600 teachers are lying vacant in various Ayurveda colleges of the state and these posts should be filled at the earliest. It is necessary to have a central medical and research centre for Ayurveda in Maharashtra,” he said.

