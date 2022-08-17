Maharashtra: Applications outnumber seats for engineering courses this year

Even as admissions for the academic year 2022-23 are underway, the demand for engineering courses has shot up with 1.55 lakh applications received for the 1.10 lakh seats available in the state. After a long gap, most engineering seats are likely to be filled as demand is higher than the number of seats available. It is for the first time in the past 10 years that the number of applications has risen substantially. In 2020, as many as 96,337 candidates had registered for the central admission process while in 2021, the number was 108,718.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials, emerging branches such as artificial intelligence (AI) and data science may see greater preference as compared to traditional engineering streams this year. The directorate of technical education (DTE) has published the provisional merit list on August 14, and the board will declare the final merit list on August 18. Dr Abhay Wagh, director, Technical Education Maharashtra, said, “We have got good response from students for our engineering admissions as there are more applications than the available seats. The admission process is underway now and once it is over, we are hopeful that all the seats across the state will be filled up.”

Earlier, the criteria for second-year admission to all engineering diploma programmes was completing Class 10 plus two years with Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer science, Electronics, Biotechnology, Agriculture and other engineering courses. Whereas now after the new notification issued by the AICTE, students who have passed their Class 10 board examination plus two years of the ITI diploma course with appropriate trade in that order will be eligible for admission to the second-year diploma programme. The affiliating body will offer suitable bridge courses such as Mathematics, Physics, Engineering drawing etc. for students coming from diverse backgrounds so as to achieve the desired learning outcomes of the programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about this admission trend, Ramdas Zol, founder-president of Dattakala Institutes, which also offers engineering and diploma courses, said, “We are glad that more students after Class 10 board exams have chosen to go for engineering and diploma courses this year. We have also got many enquiries for our diploma courses and as the admission process is currently going on, we hope that all our seats will be filled up. As every year, some seats remain vacant as the number of applications is less as compared to the available seats.”

Meanwhile for the engineering diploma courses, registrations for admissions to the engineering diploma after Class 10 are over and it is likely that around 23,000 seats in the state will remain vacant this year. As many as 42,465 students have registered themselves for admissions to around 66,000 engineering diploma seats available in the state. The DTE has decided to allow students desirous of changing their branch of engineering after their diploma to do so from the academic year 2022-23 when they seek direct admission to the second-year degree course.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2022: 1.55 lakh applications have been received for the 1.10 lakh available seats.

2021: 56,788 seats remained vacant after 89,024 students were admitted to 329 engineering institutes.

2020: For the total 1.30 lakh seats available across the state, 96,337 applications were received.

2019: Around 89,079 students applied for over 1.30 lakh seats.