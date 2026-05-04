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Maharashtra bypolls: Sunetra Pawar leads in Baramati, BJP’s Akshay Kardile in Rahuri

According to early trends, Pawar was leading by 36,377 votes as of 10:50am on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website

Published on: May 04, 2026 10:59 am IST
By Abhay Khairnar
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Maharashtra deputy chief minister and National Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar was leading her rivals by over 36,000 votes in the Baramati assembly bypoll as counting was underway on Monday.

A voter turnout of 58.27 per cent was recorded in the Baramati assembly constituency. (Sunetra Pawar | Official X account)

According to early trends, Pawar was leading by 36,377 votes as of 10:50am on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

PRO. RY Ghutukade Sir of the New Rashtriya Samaj Party was second with only 159 votes.

In the Rahuri assembly seat byelection, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Akshay Kardile (35,076 votes) was ahead of his rivals, according to trends available on the Election Commission’s website as of 10:50am.

The Baramati assembly seat in Pune district went vacant after the untimely death of then deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28, leading to the bypoll.

Also Read: Sunetra Pawar vows to fulfil Ajit Pawar’s Beed vision

His wife, Sunetra Pawar, has entered the fray for her first Assembly election and is one of the 23 candidates contesting the seat.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Maharashtra bypolls: Sunetra Pawar leads in Baramati, BJP’s Akshay Kardile in Rahuri
Home / Cities / Pune / Maharashtra bypolls: Sunetra Pawar leads in Baramati, BJP’s Akshay Kardile in Rahuri
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