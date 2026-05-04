Maharashtra bypolls: Sunetra Pawar leads in Baramati, BJP’s Akshay Kardile in Rahuri

Maharashtra deputy chief minister and National Congress Party (NCP) president Sunetra Pawar was leading her rivals by over 36,000 votes in the Baramati assembly bypoll as counting was underway on Monday.

A voter turnout of 58.27 per cent was recorded in the Baramati assembly constituency. (Sunetra Pawar | Official X account)

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According to early trends, Pawar was leading by 36,377 votes as of 10:50am on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

PRO. RY Ghutukade Sir of the New Rashtriya Samaj Party was second with only 159 votes.

In the Rahuri assembly seat byelection, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Akshay Kardile (35,076 votes) was ahead of his rivals, according to trends available on the Election Commission’s website as of 10:50am.

The Baramati assembly seat in Pune district went vacant after the untimely death of then deputy chief minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28, leading to the bypoll.

Also Read: Sunetra Pawar vows to fulfil Ajit Pawar’s Beed vision

His wife, Sunetra Pawar, has entered the fray for her first Assembly election and is one of the 23 candidates contesting the seat.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Rahuri Assembly seat in Ahilyanagar district became vacant after the passing of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile in October last year. His son, Akshay, is contesting the seat on a BJP ticket. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the Rahuri Assembly seat in Ahilyanagar district became vacant after the passing of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile in October last year. His son, Akshay, is contesting the seat on a BJP ticket. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} NCP (SP) candidate Govind Mokate and Santosh Chalke of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi are contesting against Akshay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NCP (SP) candidate Govind Mokate and Santosh Chalke of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi are contesting against Akshay. {{/usCountry}}

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