RTE lottery results declared

PUNE The state education department released the Right to Education (RTE) lottery results on Wednesday. Although the online process is complete, the list will be sent to National Informatics Centre (NIC) for further processing.

Students of Gogte School in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits were invited to the event. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Students will receive a message on the registered mobile numbers on April 12,” said Sharad Gosavi, director of primary education in the state.

An online lottery for 25 per cent of reserved seats for the academic year 2023-24 was conducted by the state education department.

As per the education department, 3,66,562 students had applied for 1,01,969 seats in 8,828 schools across the state. Out of this, as many as 2,172 applications were found to be duplicates. So, applications of 3,64,390 students were considered for RTE admission.

Students of Gogte School in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits were invited to the event.

“The entire process of 25 per cent RTE admission is carried out transparently according to available seats. The school administration has been strictly advised to not discriminate among students during the admission process,” said Gosavi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with Gosavi, principal secretary of the state department Ranjit Singh Deol, state education commissioner Suraj Mandhare, deputy director general of NIC Ashok Kaul, director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Kaustubh Divegaonkar, director of secondary education Krishna Kumar Patil, director of planning department Mahesh Palkar were present for the event.

You can check the results here

https://rte25admission.maharashtra.gov.in/adm_portal/Users/rteindex