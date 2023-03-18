‘Maharashtra Excise Dept has scope of 60,000 cr revenue’

While reacting to the state budget in the Legislative Council, independent MLC Satyajeet Tambe stated that the Maharashtra excise department has much potential and could generate significant revenue, but preventing leakage and crime in the department is the need of the hour. MLC Satyajeet Tambe stated that the Maharashtra excise department has much potential and could generate significant revenue (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

“In 2011-12, Maharashtra generated ₹8,600 crore in excise revenue, while Uttar Pradesh generated ₹8,139 crore. In 2023-24, Maharashtra’s budget is ₹25,200 crore, while Uttar Pradesh’s is ₹58,000 crore. Just over a decade ago, the figures were comparable, but UP has more than doubled in comparison to Maharashtra “He stated this during a debate in the state council.

Tambe also stated that the Maharashtra excise department has the potential to generate more than ₹60,000 crore in revenue. “Technology should be used more frequently in the department to prevent leakage and crime,” he added.

Tambe was recently elected to the Legislative Council and has advocated for an increase in state revenue.

He questioned why the state has no concrete solar policy and no power purchase agreements. He claims that there are far fewer solar plants and projects in California than in other states. This will also help Maharashtra generate more revenue in the long run, as well as make the state more environmentally friendly.