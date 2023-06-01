MSEDCL generates 254 MW of solar power in Pune Circle

In a milestone in the area of renewable energy, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL or MahaVitaran) has generated 253.94 Megawatts (MW) of rooftop solar power in the Pune Circle, which includes Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune rural. What’s more, nearly 72 MW out of the 253.94 MW rooftop solar power has been contributed by residential areas and societies that have emerged as the frontrunners in this green revolution.

The central government through MahaVitaran is offering subsidies of up to 40% to domestic consumers including households, housing societies and residential welfare associations for rooftop solar power systems. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The MSEDCL has generated over 10,000 solar power units with a total capacity of 253.94 MW out of which, 72 MW has been contributed by around 7,500 individual- and society- households. Whereas 36.11 MW has been contributed by commercial consumers, 110.28 MW by industrial consumers, and 35.55 MW by other consumer categories in the Pune Circle. This apart, there are over 3,500 ongoing projects with a capacity of 96.79 MW in the Pune Circle. Of these over 3,500 ongoing projects, domestic solar projects account for 17.83 MW; commercial projects for 15.01 MW; industrial projects for 55.64 MW; and other category projects for 8.31 MW.

The central government through MahaVitaran is offering subsidies of up to 40% to domestic consumers including households, housing societies and residential welfare associations for rooftop solar power systems. While domestic consumers are getting up to 40% subsidies for solar power systems ranging from one to three KW loads, systems of three to 10 KW loads can avail 20% subsidies. Customers in group housing societies and residential welfare associations can get 20% subsidies for collective use of up to 500 KW with a limit of 10 KW per house.

Rajendra Pawar, chief engineer of the Pune Circle of MahaVitaran, said, “We emphasised the financial benefits of rooftop solar power projects such as reducing electricity bills. The initial investment can be recovered within four to five years, and the benefits can last for approximately 25 years. Surplus electricity generated can be sold back to MahaVitaran through net metering.” Pawar appealed to consumers to take advantage of rooftop solar energy to save money and contribute to a greener environment. The MSEDCL is also circulating pamphlets to societies and individuals along with electricity bills to raise awareness.

Shriram Mohair, chairman, Venkatesh Rivera Society, Shahu Colony, Karve Nagar, said, “We installed 13 KW rooftop solar on our society buildings. We spent ₹9lakhs for the installation. It is worth installing rooftop solar. We were paying ₹20 to 25,000 in electrical bills per month. Now, the bills have reduced to just ₹500 per month. We use rooftop solar energy for lifts, pumping water, and the society’s common lights. There are two wings in our society with 78 flats.”

