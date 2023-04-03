Govt seeks PMC opinion of formation of municipal corporation for Hadapsar, Wagholi

PUNE:

The area under PMC’s jurisdiction increased exponentially from 243 sq km in 2001 to 518 sq km in 2021. (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra government has asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for its opinion about the formation of a new municipal corporation for the Hadapsar-Wagholi areas or a separate municipal council for Wagholi.

Pune district guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil in the last week of December 2022 had written a letter to Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde and had asked for the formation of a new municipal corporation for the eastern part of the city.

In response to Patil’s letter to the Chief Minister’s office (CMO), the Urban Development department, also led by CM Shinde, wrote to the Pune civic body on February 24 and asked for their opinion on the formation of the new municipal corporation.

The population and geographical limits of the civic body have increased dramatically in the last five years, making it difficult for the current administration to run affairs smoothly.

“As suggested by guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, PMC is to submit its opinion on the formation of a new municipal corporation for the eastern part of the city including Hadapsar and Wagholi, or municipal council for Wagholi only, and prepare the Development Plan (DP) for these areas and make the provision for same,” stated a letter from the Urban Development ministry.

The area under PMC’s jurisdiction increased exponentially from 243 sq km in 2001 to 518 sq km in 2021 after the merger of the 34 villages - 11 villages in 2017 and 23 villages in 2021.

The formation of another governing body will reduce the administrative burden on the PMC. These areas have a population of more than ten lakh people. While the population of PMC was estimated to be around 35 lakh in 2011, it has since grown to around 50 lakh.

According to PMC officials who requested anonymity, “The PMC received a letter from the CMO in February and requested their opinion. PMC will present all facts to the state government, such as existing amenities in these areas and proposed infrastructure.”

Officials from the PMC stated that, while the civic body will present the facts, the formation of a new municipal corporation or council is entirely a political decision to be made at the government level. The administration’s point of view may not be important in this case.

Patil, in his letter, had stated, “The Wagholi residents are demanding water, drainage lines, roads, street lights, solid waste management and public gardens. Taking all of this into account, a detailed plan and financial provisions are required. Either the state government should support PMC in creating all of this infrastructure, or consider forming a separate municipal corporation or council for the eastern parts of the city.”

Recently, the elected members from Hadapsar demanded the formation of a separate municipal corporation for the area.