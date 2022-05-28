Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra has always led the country & played a major role in social work: President Kovind
pune news

Maharashtra has always led the country & played a major role in social work: President Kovind

President Kovind gave away the prestigious Laxmibai Memorial awards 2022 to three renowned women achievers from different fields during the event
President Ram Nath Kovind speaking at the function to commemorate 125 years of the Smt Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust held at the Balgandharva Rang mandir in Pune on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 28, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByDheeraj Bengrut

“Savitribai Phule started the first school for girls in Pune and empowered women to get educated. Also the first woman doctor Anandi Gopal was from Maharashtra, and we are proud that the first woman president of India, Pratibha Patil, is amongst us today. Maharashtra has always led the country and played a major role in social work. When I got to know about the social work carried out by the trust during the pandemic over the last two years, I could not deny attending this function,” said President Ram Nath Kovind. He was speaking at the function to commemorate 125 years of the Smt Laxmibai Dagadusheth Halwai Datta Mandir Trust held at the Balgandharva Rang mandir in Pune on Friday.

President Kovind further said, “Maharashtra is the land of saints and spirituality. The Maratha kings have worked for several social reforms. Also Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has led his movement from here and we are glad he was born here in Maharashtra and in our country. Recently, I inaugurated a building named after Dr Ambedkar in Jamaica as a sizeable Indian community is living in Jamaica. It is a proud moment not only for Maharashtra but for our entire country.”

President Kovind gave away the prestigious Laxmibai Memorial awards 2022 to three renowned women achievers from different fields including Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, vice-chancellor, University of Maharashtra Health Sciences; international bonsai expert Dr Prajakta Kale; and Dr Bhagyashree Patil, chairman and executive director of Dr D Y Patil Abhimat university, Pimpri.

RELATED STORIES

Along with President Kovind, former president Pratibha Patil, Maharashtra state governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, deputy chief minister and guardian minister of Pune district Ajit Pawar, state home minister Dilip Walse Patil, and president of the trust advocate Pratap Pardeshi were also present on the occasion. A coffee table book titled ‘Laxmidatta’ reviewing 125 years of work of Shri Datta Mandir was released by former president Pratibha Patil. Ms Patil said, “This trust carries huge historical importance and Smt Laxmibai and her husband have done a lot of social work over the years. We are honoured to have President Kovind as our chief guest today for the function.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP