Maharashtra orders action on ashram school deaths, mess for tribal hostels

PUNE: The Maharashtra government late night Saturday issued two government resolutions (GRs) concerning tribal students, ordering a time-bound review of recommendations on deaths in government and aided ashram schools and approving the replacement of the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system with mess facilities in government hostels in cities and district-level areas.

Maharashtra government issued two GRs concerning tribal students, ordering review of recommendations on deaths in ashram schools and mess facilities in government hostels. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The first GR directs the commissioner, tribal development, Nashik, to examine committee reports on student deaths in government and aided ashram schools and prepare a time-bound action plan to implement their recommendations.

The decision followed a meeting on August 29, chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, with representatives of Scheduled Tribe organisations and students. Participants raised concerns over student deaths in ashram schools over the past two years and sought time-bound implementation of recommendations of the Subhash Salunkhe committee and other reports.

Maharashtra has 500 government and 556 aided ashram schools under the tribal development department. Students have died in these institutions from causes, including snakebites, illness and accidents.

A technical committee headed by retired director general of health services Dr Subhash Salunkhe was constituted in 2016 to examine the causes of student deaths and recommend remedial measures. It submitted its report in October 2016.

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{{^usCountry}} Under Saturday’s GR, the tribal development commissioner must examine the Salunkhe report, other relevant reports and significant court judgments, identify recommendations requiring action and prepare a time-bound implementation plan for government approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under Saturday’s GR, the tribal development commissioner must examine the Salunkhe report, other relevant reports and significant court judgments, identify recommendations requiring action and prepare a time-bound implementation plan for government approval. {{/usCountry}}

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Once approved, the plan must be implemented within three months, followed by submission of an action taken report (ATR) to the government.

DBT for food to be replaced by mess system

In a separate GR, the government approved replacing the DBT system for food with mess facilities for Scheduled Tribe students staying in government hostels in “A”, “B” and “C” class municipal corporations, divisional cities and district-level areas.

The tribal development department operates 490 government hostels across Maharashtra for ST students pursuing secondary, higher secondary and higher education.

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Since 2018, students in these hostels have received food assistance through DBT, with money transferred to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

The government said students had repeatedly demanded a shift to mess facilities, similar to the system followed in taluka-level hostels. The decision was taken following the August 29 meeting with student representatives and directions from the chief minister.

The respective additional commissioners of tribal development have been directed to award food contracts within three months, following the procedure used for taluka and rural-level hostels.

The government has also directed officials to ensure a seamless transition, with no gap between the withdrawal of DBT and commencement of mess services, so that students do not face disruption in accessing food.

Both GRs were issued on August 29 following the chief minister’s discussions with student and tribal organisation representatives.

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