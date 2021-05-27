Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra police after politician in suspected shooting at resort
pune news

Maharashtra police after politician in suspected shooting at resort

Pune rural police said they were yet to confirm if any rounds were fired from the hand held weapon seen in the CCTV footage at the resort.
By Shalaka Shinde
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 02:51 PM IST
The attack happened in the early morning hours at a hill-top resort located at the Khadakwasla stretch of Sinhagad road. (Shutterstock Image)

Three people were injured in an incident at a resort in Pune’s Sinhagad road area on Thursday early morning. The police said they were on the lookout for a Khed Panchayat Samiti member belonging to a major regional political party in the case.

The attack happened in the early morning hours at a hill-top resort located at the Khadakwasla stretch of Sinhagad road. The injured were identified as Prasad Dashrath Kale, Santosh Sandbhor, and Sakharam Shinde, according to the police.

“The complainants are telling us that there was a shooting. We also have CCTV [footage] showing a hand-held weapon. However, we are yet to confirm whether any rounds were fired as we have not found [bullet] shells yet, if any,” said Vivek Patil, additional superintendent of Pune division of Pune rural police.

The deputy superintendent of Pune rural police Sayee Bhore Patil said police were confirming if there a shooting at the resort.” Currently, there is a complaint by Kale and they all have injuries caused by wooden sticks and metal rods. We are looking for one suspect and are in the process of identifying his accomplice,” Patil said. A case was getting registered at Haveli police station.

