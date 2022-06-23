Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra political crisis:Five of six Sena MLAs from Aurangabad dist ditch Uddhav to join Eknath Shinde

Five of the six Shiv Sena MLAs from Aurangabad, a stronghold of the party; have ditched Uddhav Thackeray, to join Eknath Shinde as a part of the rebellion
Shiv Sena women supporters break down and weep as they protest against rebel leader Eknath Shinde who has led to ongoing instability in the MVA govt in the state, in Aurangabad on Wednesday. (ANI)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Five of the six Shiv Sena MLAs from Aurangabad, a stronghold of the party; have ditched Uddhav Thackeray, to join Eknath Shinde as a part of the rebellion. These MLAs are currently in Guwahati, Assam, with Shinde.

Aurangabad in Marathwada has been Sena’s strongest bastion outside Mumbai-Thane belt and party chief Uddhav Thackeray recently held a public rally ahead of civic elections there. Sena has 12 out of 44 MLAs from eight districts of Marathwada. Most of them, however, come from Aurangabad, Parbhani and Osmanabad districts.

From Aurangabad, Sena’s five legislators including two ministers Abdul Sattar, Sandipan Bhumare and three other MLAs - Sanjay Shirsath, Subodh Jaiswal and Udaysinh Rajput – are currently with Shinde camp.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLC Ambadas Danve said people have faith in the leadership of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. “We stand with Uddhav Thackeray. We are against those who leave the party,” he said at the spot of the agitation held at Kranti chowk in Aurangabad city, on Wednesday.

To protest against rebels, Shiv Sena workers on Wednesday staged a protest in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city demanding action against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Guwahati under the leadership of senior minister Eknath Shinde.

