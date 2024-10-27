Maharashtra polls: NCP (SP) announces candidates for Bhosari, Chinchwad

The Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), an ally of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, on Sunday announced its candidates for the key constituencies of Bhosari and Chinchwad assembly constituency. Ajit Gavhane has been declared as the official candidate for Bhosari, while Rahul Kalate will represent the party in Chinchwad constituency. Ajit Gavhane (HT PHOTO)

With a large number of aspirants from both constituencies, the MVA alliance was scrambling to finalise their candidates. The picture is now clear, in Chinchwad the fight will be between BJP’s Shankar Jagtap versus Rahul Kalate of NCP-SP. Besides in Bhosari, the fight will be between BJP sitting MLA, Mahesh Landge vs Ajit Gavhane.

This assembly election Shankar Jagtap will contest the election for the first time. The NCP-SP candidate in his opposition is former Corporator Rahul Kalate who lost the assembly elections thrice (including by-poll elections).

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the MVA leaders, Kalate said, “I have always worked towards the development of the Chinchwad assembly constituency and am committed to addressing the pending issues in the area under the guidance of all MVA leaders. I am thankful to all the leaders, officials, workers, and supporters of MVA in the Chinchwad constituency. ”

Similarly, in the Bhosari Assembly, the fight will be between sitting MLA, Mahesh Landge who has a stronghold in the constituency versus former NCP corporator and city president Ajit Gavhane who will contest for the first time.

Commenting on the development, Gavhane said, “We have assured our leaders that we will definitely win this election and all make sure all MVA candidates win. In the Bhosari constituency similar to entire Maharashtra citizens want a change. People gave the opportunity to the sitting MLA for ten years who failed to deliver and fulfil their expectations. Due to this, there is rage against the MLA and his party amongst the public. We will definitely win this election,” he said.

In the Chinchwad constituency, the Mahayuti will now face challenges within the alliance due to rebel candidates. Just within a couple of hours after the candidature was declared, senior NCP corporators Nana Kate and Bhausaheb Bhoir announced to fight as independent candidates from the constituency. Both were demanding a ticket from the Mahayuti alliance and were also fielding for a candidature from NCP (SP). They will file their candidature on Monday as an independent candidate.

Senior Congress leader, Bhausaheb Bhoir who joined the NCP, wants to contest from the Chinchwad constituency. Bhoir contested in the 2009 Assembly elections and lost to Late Laxman Jagtap who was an independent candidate. While the NCP leader, former corporator Nana Kate had lost the assembly elections twice (including by-poll elections) and was fielding a ticket from the NCP (SP) party. Both had opposed the candidature of Shankar Jagtap from the Chinchwad assembly.