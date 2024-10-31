Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra polls: Three Ashwini Kadams in Parvati stir confusion

ByAbhay Khairnar
Oct 31, 2024 07:54 AM IST

The official candidate from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) is Ashwini Nitin Kadam; however, another Ashwini Nitin Kadam has entered the fray, who is being seen as a “dummy” candidate, with a third Ashwini Kadam also contesting

In a move reminiscent of Lok Sabha election tactics, the Parvati assembly constituency faces a twist as three candidates share the same name. With incumbent MLA Madhuri Misal contesting against Ashwini Kadam from the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and Congress rebel Aba Bagul running as an independent, the race has taken an interesting turn.

With incumbent MLA Madhuri Misal contesting against Ashwini Kadam from the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and Congress rebel Aba Bagul running as an independent, the race has taken an interesting turn. (HT FILE)
With incumbent MLA Madhuri Misal contesting against Ashwini Kadam from the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and Congress rebel Aba Bagul running as an independent, the race has taken an interesting turn. (HT FILE)

During the nomination scrutiny process, it emerged that three candidates named Ashwini Kadam are vying for votes in Parvati, with two sharing the identical middle name too. The official candidate from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) is Ashwini Nitin Kadam; however, another Ashwini Nitin Kadam has entered the fray, who is being seen as a “dummy” candidate, with a third Ashwini Kadam also contesting.

Of 22 nominations filed, two were rejected, leaving 20 candidates on the final ballot.

Ashwini Nitin Kadam, the official NCP (SP) candidate, said, “By fielding two dummy candidates with the same name, it’s clear the opposition is resorting to dirty tricks. We expect them to use the trumpet symbol to confuse voters and siphon off votes. But this only strengthens our resolve.”

“The opposition’s tactics reflect their lack of confidence in their own record. Despite three terms in office, they’ve been unable to deliver on development and are now resorting to trickery. I urge voters to carefully read my full name and symbol before casting their vote,” he said.

The strategy is not new. During the Lok Sabha elections, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) lost two seats in Satara and Dindori due to confusion over a look-alike symbol resembling a trumpet, which caused voters to mistakenly cast ballots for the wrong candidate.

Political observers note that this practice is an age-old tactic to deceive voters, especially in tightly contested seats.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //