Maharashtra polls: Three Ashwini Kadams in Parvati stir confusion

In a move reminiscent of Lok Sabha election tactics, the Parvati assembly constituency faces a twist as three candidates share the same name. With incumbent MLA Madhuri Misal contesting against Ashwini Kadam from the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), and Congress rebel Aba Bagul running as an independent, the race has taken an interesting turn.

During the nomination scrutiny process, it emerged that three candidates named Ashwini Kadam are vying for votes in Parvati, with two sharing the identical middle name too. The official candidate from the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) is Ashwini Nitin Kadam; however, another Ashwini Nitin Kadam has entered the fray, who is being seen as a “dummy” candidate, with a third Ashwini Kadam also contesting.

Of 22 nominations filed, two were rejected, leaving 20 candidates on the final ballot.

Ashwini Nitin Kadam, the official NCP (SP) candidate, said, “By fielding two dummy candidates with the same name, it’s clear the opposition is resorting to dirty tricks. We expect them to use the trumpet symbol to confuse voters and siphon off votes. But this only strengthens our resolve.”

“The opposition’s tactics reflect their lack of confidence in their own record. Despite three terms in office, they’ve been unable to deliver on development and are now resorting to trickery. I urge voters to carefully read my full name and symbol before casting their vote,” he said.

The strategy is not new. During the Lok Sabha elections, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) lost two seats in Satara and Dindori due to confusion over a look-alike symbol resembling a trumpet, which caused voters to mistakenly cast ballots for the wrong candidate.

Political observers note that this practice is an age-old tactic to deceive voters, especially in tightly contested seats.