Vikhe Patil suffers defeat on home turf as BJP member supports panel promoted by Thorat

PUNE Maharashtra revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil suffered a setback on his home turf after the panel he promoted faced humiliating defeat during the Ganesh cooperative sugar factory elections, the outcome for which was declared on Monday.

Patil-led panel was defeated by a rival group formed by senior Congress leader and eight-time MLA Bala Thorat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Vijay Kolhe.

According to sources, Kolhe reportedly had the support of senior leaders in the party which led to the loss of Patil in the election.

Till the time of going to press, panel led by Thorat-Kolhe had won 13 out of 19 seats. Despite attempts, Patil couldn’t be reached for his comments.

