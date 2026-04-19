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Maharashtra to decide on Cooperative University after review, says Chandrakant Patil

Patil said that while the Centre has already set up a Ministry of Cooperation and launched initiatives, including a proposed Cooperative University under Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:56 am IST
By Kimaya Boralkar
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puneletters@hindustantimes.com

Patil also indicated that the Cooperation commissioner should submit a proposal for a cooperative education fund. (HT)

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Friday said the state will examine the feasibility of establishing a separate Cooperative University before taking a final decision.

Patil said that while the Centre has already set up a Ministry of Cooperation and launched initiatives, including a proposed Cooperative University under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra also has institutions such as the Vaikunthbhai Mehta National Institute of Cooperative Management working in this sector. The state, he said, will assess whether a separate cooperative university is necessary and viable.

He said, “Cooperation education helps in developing concepts, while implementation skills are built through training,” adding that the State Cooperative Federation should take a leading role in training programmes and seek a dedicated budget from the government.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Maharashtra to decide on Cooperative University after review, says Chandrakant Patil
Home / Cities / Pune / Maharashtra to decide on Cooperative University after review, says Chandrakant Patil
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