State to soon start helpline for doorstep emergency medical service

The Maharashtra public health department will soon launch a toll-free helpline number (115) for doorstep medical emergencies in the state. The proposal will be presented for approval in the state cabinet, said Tanaji Sawant, health minister.

“During medical emergencies, citizens can avail free doorstep medical care from doctors by connecting on this number. The helpline will be a boon for senior citizens; the elderly living alone and other patients during the golden hours. This is an ambitious project that will be started for the state. The state government will support the initiative and we are likely to soon launch the 115 helpline,” said, Sawant, on August 20.

Currently, there is no dedicated service or helpline number for doorstep medical emergencies in the state. “We are looking forward to making medical emergency service available in 20 minutes, if an individual connects on the helpline number,” he said.

Meanwhile, during the monsoon, there is no connectivity in tribal belts leaving patients deprived of medical care during emergencies. However, in tribal parts of Maharashtra, the forest department has its special network which will be utilized by the health department for medical emergencies.

“We have decided to set up a helpline for tribal parts of the state for medical emergencies. The health department will invest in boosting the network system of the forest department and the same can be used by us. The proposal for the same has been given to the forest department,” he said.

“Patients during snake bite incidents, cardiac arrest, expecting mothers amongst others in tribal parts will benefit from the helpline,” he said.