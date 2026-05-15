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Maharashtra to redeploy 903 specialist doctors in major public health reshuffle

The move is expected to trigger large-scale administrative changes across district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and other government-run health institutions across the state.

Published on: May 15, 2026 05:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: The state government has ordered the redeployment of 903 specialist medical officers who had been working in altered cadres, stating that the arrangement had weakened specialist healthcare services in government hospitals.

A doctor listening to his patient's heartbeat with a stethoscope (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The order was issued by the public health department on May 11, directing that all listed specialist doctors currently serving in cadre-changed posts be relieved from their existing positions effective June 30. Fresh posting orders will be issued separately based on their original educational qualifications and sanctioned specialist positions.

The move is expected to trigger large-scale administrative changes across district hospitals, sub-district hospitals and other government-run health institutions across the state.

“According to the order, government hospitals under the public health department must provide specialist medical services, and specialist doctors must be available as per the approved staffing structure. However, it has been observed that several specialists were posted after cadre changes, adversely affecting the delivery of specialist healthcare services. Therefore, it is necessary to ensure that specialist doctors are posted in health institutions strictly as per the sanctioned staffing norms,” said Dr Nipun Vinayak, health secretary, Maharashtra.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Maharashtra to redeploy 903 specialist doctors in major public health reshuffle
Home / Cities / Pune / Maharashtra to redeploy 903 specialist doctors in major public health reshuffle
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