Maharashtra to roll out NCC-style training from Class 1

In a move aimed at fostering discipline and a sense of patriotism among students, Maharashtra’s school education minister Dada Bhuse announced on Wednesday that the state plans to introduce training similar to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for students starting from Class 1. The goal is to provide military-style, NCC-inspired training to schoolchildren from the primary level, with the broader vision of nurturing well-disciplined, nation-conscious citizens, says minister. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The minister stated, “Preliminary discussions on this initiative have already been held with senior NCC officials. The goal is to provide military-style, NCC-inspired training to schoolchildren from the primary level, with the broader vision of nurturing well-disciplined, nation-conscious citizens.”

A high-level meeting was convened at the state secretariat to outline the roadmap for implementing this initiative.

Bhuse emphasised that promoting patriotism in students is a top priority. He added that this year’s Independence Day celebrations across schools would include parade drills performed to patriotic songs. He also mentioned that the state plans to request the central government to increase the number of NCC training centres in Maharashtra, allowing more students to benefit from the program. Furthermore, the government plans to collaborate with the ex-servicemen welfare board to enlist retired armed forces personnel to help train schoolchildren.

During the meeting, NCC officials provided an overview of the current NCC framework in Maharashtra. The state currently has 7 NCC groups and 63 active units, covering 1,726 schools and colleges with more than 1.14 lakh cadets enrolled. Officials also revealed plans to expand the program by adding 10 more NCC centres, which will allow an additional 20,314 students to participate.

The introduction of NCC-style training from Class 1 marks a significant shift in the state’s approach to education, blending academics with character-building and patriotic engagement.