Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Maharashtra’s first Sainik school for girls completes 25 glorious years
pune news

Maharashtra’s first Sainik school for girls completes 25 glorious years

July 7, 1997 was a golden day written in the annals of Maharashtra Education Society (MES) when the state’s first Sainik school for girls began its operations
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:44 PM IST
HT Image

July 7, 1997 was a golden day written in the annals of Maharashtra Education Society (MES) when the state’s first Sainik school for girls began its operations. The Rani Laxmibai Mulinchi Sainik school under the special scheme of government and MES to enhance women’s abilities and strengths.

In its 25-year journey, the school has taught 1,000 girls starting with the first batch of only 40 girls and eventually growing the intake into 90 per year from all over Maharashtra.

This special school is spread in 32 acres of land that was given by the government of Maharashtra with a special sanction right from the first day. Located under Mulshi tehsil, at Kasar-Amboli, just 25 km from Pune, the school is located as part of hill -top construction.

Affiliated to the SSC board, classes start from 6th standard up to 12th. The school follows the semi-English medium for opportunities to girls from the rural areas, because language won’t be a barrier.

Along with the academic syllabus, military training activities like horse riding, drill, karate, rifle shooting, obstacle training and a number of indoor and outdoor sports are an integral part of the daily routine. The day in the school begins at 5.30 am and ends at night at 9.30 pm. Minute to minute activities are planned and worked out under able supervision.

An efficient and devoted staff has been appointed in both sections, and equal weightage is given for academics as well as military training.

This is a unique and first sainik school for girls in Maharashtra. In 25 years, it has grown in stature training girls so that they can get into armed forces,” said Dr Madhavi Mehendalye,

chairman, school committee and member, governing body, MES.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP