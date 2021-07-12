Maharashtra’s first Sainik school for girls completes 25 glorious years

July 7, 1997 was a golden day written in the annals of Maharashtra Education Society (MES) when the state’s first Sainik school for girls began its operations. The Rani Laxmibai Mulinchi Sainik school under the special scheme of government and MES to enhance women’s abilities and strengths.

In its 25-year journey, the school has taught 1,000 girls starting with the first batch of only 40 girls and eventually growing the intake into 90 per year from all over Maharashtra.

This special school is spread in 32 acres of land that was given by the government of Maharashtra with a special sanction right from the first day. Located under Mulshi tehsil, at Kasar-Amboli, just 25 km from Pune, the school is located as part of hill -top construction.

Affiliated to the SSC board, classes start from 6th standard up to 12th. The school follows the semi-English medium for opportunities to girls from the rural areas, because language won’t be a barrier.

Along with the academic syllabus, military training activities like horse riding, drill, karate, rifle shooting, obstacle training and a number of indoor and outdoor sports are an integral part of the daily routine. The day in the school begins at 5.30 am and ends at night at 9.30 pm. Minute to minute activities are planned and worked out under able supervision.

An efficient and devoted staff has been appointed in both sections, and equal weightage is given for academics as well as military training.

This is a unique and first sainik school for girls in Maharashtra. In 25 years, it has grown in stature training girls so that they can get into armed forces,” said Dr Madhavi Mehendalye,

chairman, school committee and member, governing body, MES.