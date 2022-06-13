Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha introduces two new media courses for girl students
PUNE Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha, (MKSSS), the 127-year-old institution having century-long history of dedicated work towards educating and empowering women has introduced two new media courses ‘B. Voc. Media & Entertainment’ and ‘Certificate Course in Media Skills’ under its educational institution, Siddhivinayak Mahila Mahavidyalaya.
B. Voc Media & Entertainment will be a 3-year graduation program, while the Certificate Course in Media Skills would be a one-year course. The cost-effective courses, which will be taught at the School of Media Activity Research & Technology, (SMART) have been designed to train the students in media technologies and specific media skills.
The B. Voc Media & Entertainment will be a complete media training course which will include introduction to humanities, different mass mediums, media technology including camera, visual arts,post-production, and sound-technology, media skills, anchoring, radio jockeying, podcasting.
Certificate Course in Media Skills on the other hand will be an introductory course to media skills
The courses will be in line with the new education policy and the degree for the B. Voc. program shall be awarded by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Girls who have passed their Class 12 from any stream and board will be eligible to apply for both the courses and the selection procedure will be based on first come first serve basis.
Radhika Ingle, director, SMART said, “The specialty of this course is that it is designed for girls. At present, girls are more involved in soft skills like proof reading or content writing but the participation of girls in technology-based areas like video technology, sound engineering or production should also be increased. Therefore, these courses have been designed with the objective of skill-based education. To enable students to receive better practical training we have also set up a state-of-the-art audio and a video studio.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics