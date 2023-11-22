‘Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’: State to launch campaign from Dec 1

The ‘Majhi Shala Sundar Shala’ (My School, Beautiful School) campaign will be implemented in all schools across the state from December 1 to January 15, 2024. For this, steering and executive committees have been appointed by the state education department. The campaign aims to create a sense of responsibility towards the school among the teachers, parents and students and to provide a pleasant and inspiring environment for students to learn in the competitive world. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

It will be implemented under the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Adarsh School Yojana.

The steering committee has been constituted to define the outline of the campaign and monitor and control it. School education minister Deepak Kesarkar will be the chairman of the committee. Fifteen members including the state principal secretary, commissioner, director of school education will be a member of this committee.

“An executive committee has been formed for the effective implementation of the campaign and the education commissioner will be the chairman of the committee. The committee will have eight members,” said Kesarkar.

Various activities will be planned to encourage students under the campaign.

“The focus will be on increasing the number of out-of-school children, attendance of students in class, cleanliness of school premises, health, environment conservation, national integration etc. Similarly, we plan to promote talent and skills among students,” added Kesarkar.