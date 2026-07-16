Make Aadhaar mandatory for property registration, IGR proposes to Maharashtra govt

The Inspector General of Registration and Stamps (IGR) has proposed making Aadhaar authentication mandatory for the registration of sale and purchase deeds of land, flats and commercial properties in Maharashtra, in a move aimed at curbing property fraud.

Lakhs of property transactions are registered across Maharashtra every year. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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Officials said the proposal, submitted to the state government on Monday, would enhance transparency and help prevent fraud involving forged documents and impersonation.

Lakhs of property transactions are registered across Maharashtra every year, generating significant revenue for the state. Aadhaar linking during property registration is currently optional.

Officials said the optional provision has been exploited in several recent cases involving fraudulent property transactions and alleged government land scams. The Registration and Stamps Department has therefore proposed mandatory Aadhaar authentication for both buyers and sellers. If approved, it will become a legal requirement for property registration.

Under the existing system, sub-registrars can use a “skip” option when Aadhaar is not linked during registration. Investigations into recent land scam cases found that the provision was allegedly misused to facilitate fraudulent registrations. Officials added that the absence of mandatory Aadhaar verification has also led to fake Aadhaar cards being used during registration.

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{{^usCountry}} The proposal seeks to eliminate the “skip” option and make Aadhaar authentication compulsory for every property transaction. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proposal seeks to eliminate the “skip” option and make Aadhaar authentication compulsory for every property transaction. {{/usCountry}}

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The move will require amendments to the Maharashtra Registration Act. The Registration and Stamps Department has submitted a detailed proposal to the state government seeking approval for the necessary legal changes.

Officials said the amendments would strengthen identity verification, improve transparency in property transactions and significantly reduce the scope for fraud.