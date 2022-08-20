Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man arrested for selling drugs worth 7.30 lakh in Pune

Man arrested for selling drugs worth 7.30 lakh in Pune

pune news
Published on Aug 20, 2022 10:48 PM IST

The Pune police arrested a Uganda national for selling drugs worth ₹7

The Pune police arrested a Uganda national for selling drugs worth 7.30 lakh in Khadki bazaar area of Pune (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune police arrested a Uganda national for selling drugs worth 7.30 lakh in Khadki bazaar area of Pune, said officials on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Nsubuga Ismail (23) resident of Aundh, hailing from Uganda.

A team of Anti-Narcotics Unit 2 led by police inspector, Prakash Khandekar, and assistant police inspector MD Narke, other police personnel including PSI Digambar Chavan, Santosh Deshpande,Mayur Suryavanshi and Chetan Gaikwad received information about Ismail selling banned drugs. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Khadki to Yerawada road to nab the accused.

“A case under NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Khadki police station and further investigation is being carried out. We are trying to find from where he sourced the drug and to whom were they being sold to,” a police officer said.

The police seized 32.7 grams of Mephedrone and 16.4 grams of Mathequlon drugs of worth 7.30 lakh. Police have also seized one mobile phone of 5,000 and 5000 as a cash from the accused.

RELATED STORIES

The Pune Police has started an initiative aimed at speedy investigations in the matters of drug dealings, to expose the entire chain of drug dealers including the suppliers, dealers, and buyers, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP