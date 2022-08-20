Man arrested for selling drugs worth 7.30 lakh in Pune

The Pune police arrested a Uganda national for selling drugs worth ₹7.30 lakh in Khadki bazaar area of Pune, said officials on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Nsubuga Ismail (23) resident of Aundh, hailing from Uganda.

A team of Anti-Narcotics Unit 2 led by police inspector, Prakash Khandekar, and assistant police inspector MD Narke, other police personnel including PSI Digambar Chavan, Santosh Deshpande,Mayur Suryavanshi and Chetan Gaikwad received information about Ismail selling banned drugs. Accordingly, a trap was laid on Khadki to Yerawada road to nab the accused.

“A case under NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the Khadki police station and further investigation is being carried out. We are trying to find from where he sourced the drug and to whom were they being sold to,” a police officer said.

The police seized 32.7 grams of Mephedrone and 16.4 grams of Mathequlon drugs of worth ₹7.30 lakh. Police have also seized one mobile phone of ₹5,000 and ₹ 5000 as a cash from the accused.

The Pune Police has started an initiative aimed at speedy investigations in the matters of drug dealings, to expose the entire chain of drug dealers including the suppliers, dealers, and buyers, said officials.