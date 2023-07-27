Home / Cities / Pune News / Woman sexually harassed after husband fails to repay 40,000 debt

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 27, 2023 12:47 AM IST

Police in Hadapsar have registered an FIR against a man for sexually harassing a woman after her husband failed to repay a debt. The accused has been apprehended and his mobile phone and DVR have been confiscated as evidence.

As part of the ongoing inquiry, the police confiscated the accused’s mobile phone and Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from his residence. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to police officials, the accused, lent 40,000 to the husband of the victim in 2021 to meet his urgent financial requirements. However, despite the reminders he failed to repay borrowed money.

According to officials, in February, the accused called the victim and her husband to Hadapsar where he sexually harassed the victim.

According to the victim, the accused threatened them and hence they lodged a delayed complaint on July 24 at Hadapsar police station and a case was lodged under relevant IPC sections.

The accused was apprehended on July 24 and subsequently remanded in custody until July 28.

As part of the ongoing inquiry, the police confiscated the accused’s mobile phone and Digital Video Recorder (DVR) from his residence. These items are expected to serve as crucial pieces of evidence during the investigation and trial process, said officials.

