Man beaten to death over suspicion of shoplifting in Pune

Four men were arrested for beating a man to death over suspicion of stealing products from a cosmetic store on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Vicky Ganpat Bhosale while the assailants were identified as Ganesh Pandurang Borhade, Santosh Sukhdev Jadhav, Sarthak Sanjay Valse, Ravindra alias Pintya Daulat Thorat, according to the police.

“He had stolen some cosmetics from the shop, according to their information.

They had noticed items missing and rumors had flown that he had stolen and sold those items,” said Police inspector Arjun Shinde of Manchar police station.

The four men attacked him with wooden sticks, cricket bat, leather belt on his legs, back, face, and head, causing grievous injuries leading to his death.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s brother Martand alias Yogesh Ganpat Bhosale (27) a folk dancer by profession living in Patilwada area of Manchar in Ambegaon taluka of Pune.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Manchar police station.