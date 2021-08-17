Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man beaten to death over suspicion of shoplifting in Pune
pune news

Man beaten to death over suspicion of shoplifting in Pune

Four men were arrested for beating a man to death over suspicion of stealing products from a cosmetic store on Saturday night
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 12:57 AM IST
HT Image

Four men were arrested for beating a man to death over suspicion of stealing products from a cosmetic store on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Vicky Ganpat Bhosale while the assailants were identified as Ganesh Pandurang Borhade, Santosh Sukhdev Jadhav, Sarthak Sanjay Valse, Ravindra alias Pintya Daulat Thorat, according to the police.

“He had stolen some cosmetics from the shop, according to their information.

They had noticed items missing and rumors had flown that he had stolen and sold those items,” said Police inspector Arjun Shinde of Manchar police station.

The four men attacked him with wooden sticks, cricket bat, leather belt on his legs, back, face, and head, causing grievous injuries leading to his death.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the deceased man’s brother Martand alias Yogesh Ganpat Bhosale (27) a folk dancer by profession living in Patilwada area of Manchar in Ambegaon taluka of Pune.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Manchar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

He didn’t want a cat, this is what happened when a stray adopted him. Watch

Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Smriti Irani’s mask-related ‘Monday Mantra’ post wows people

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP