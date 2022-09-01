Man booked for allegedly stalking teen by sending letters from Yerawada jail

The Talegaon Dabhade police have booked an inmate, who is currently serving his sentence at Yerawada jail for stalking a 17-year-old girl by sending her obscene letters from prison, said police officials on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complaint was filed by the girl’s mother. According to the complainant, this is the third time that the accused Shivam Vinod Shelke (21) has stalked her daughter.

In December 2021, Shelke was booked under IPC section 354 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any woman, intending to outrage her modesty) for assaulting the girl, but got out on bail. Then in February 2022, Shelke was arrested under section 307 (attempt to murder) for assaulting the girl with a hammer. This is his third offence. Shelke is currently serving sentence at Yerawada jail under charges of attempt to murder of the same girl, according to police officials.

Police sub-inspector S Shimpane said, “Prima facia it seems that, Shelke was stalking and creating terror in her mind from jail by sending letters. Two cases have been registered against him earlier, and this is the third which is serious.’’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talegaon Dabhade police have not yet written to Yerawada jail administration seeking more information in this case. However, the police officials have assured that they will soon contact the jail administration and get details.

According to Yerawada jail administration, all letters are censored by the yard jailer, only then it is sent to the respective address. Without ‘censored’ stamp, no letter can be sent.

Yerawada jail superintendent Rani Bhosale said that it is not possible to send such letters from prison. “The yard jailer has to scrutinise content of each letter and according to which he takes further call. Any objectionable content cannot be allowed to further post. The Talegaon Dabhade police have not contacted us, but we are ready to assist them in this regard,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhosale further hinted that the accused might have sent the letters during his court hearing.

Talegaon Dabhade police have registered a case under sections 354 d (stalking) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation). PSI Shimpane is investigating the case further.