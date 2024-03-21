 Man booked for making obscene gestures at woman - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Man booked for making obscene gestures at woman

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 21, 2024 10:55 PM IST

According to the police, after the complainant alerted her husband about the obscene gestures of Wanve

The Hadapsar police have booked a 40-year-old man and his wife for assaulting the husband of the complainant at whom he had winked and blown a flying kiss while she was walking on the road at around 9.30 am on March 13.

The 30-year-old lodged a complaint on Wednesday against the accused at Hadapsar Police Station for the incident that took place at Laxmi Colony. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The 30-year-old lodged a complaint on Wednesday against the accused at Hadapsar Police Station for the incident that took place at Laxmi Colony. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The 30-year-old lodged a complaint on Wednesday against the accused at Hadapsar Police Station for the incident that took place at Laxmi Colony. The police have booked the accused, identified as Prashant Wanve of Hadapsar, and his wife under IPC Sections 509, 323, 504 and 34.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the police, after the complainant alerted her husband about the obscene gestures of Wanve, he questioned the accused over his behaviour and was physically assaulted by the accused husband-wife duo.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Man booked for making obscene gestures at woman
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On