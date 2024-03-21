Man booked for making obscene gestures at woman

The Hadapsar police have booked a 40-year-old man and his wife for assaulting the husband of the complainant at whom he had winked and blown a flying kiss while she was walking on the road at around 9.30 am on March 13. The 30-year-old lodged a complaint on Wednesday against the accused at Hadapsar Police Station for the incident that took place at Laxmi Colony. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The 30-year-old lodged a complaint on Wednesday against the accused at Hadapsar Police Station for the incident that took place at Laxmi Colony. The police have booked the accused, identified as Prashant Wanve of Hadapsar, and his wife under IPC Sections 509, 323, 504 and 34.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to the police, after the complainant alerted her husband about the obscene gestures of Wanve, he questioned the accused over his behaviour and was physically assaulted by the accused husband-wife duo.