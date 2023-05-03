Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Pune: Man burns wife’s private parts before raping her on suspicion of infidelity

ByShrinivas Deshpande
May 03, 2023 11:52 PM IST

The man, suspecting his wife of infidelity, burned her private parts with a heater before raping her. He then inserted an oil bottle into her genitals and even urinated on her face

In a heinous crime against women, a 40-year-old man tied his wife’s hands and feet and brutally assaulted her, the Kondhwa police officials said.

According to police the accused hails from Lucknow. The incident occurred on April 30. The man got suspicious after he saw his wife speaking on the phone and dragged her into the bedroom. The victim and the accused have four children, who were terrorised by the incident.

Senior Police inspector Santosh Sonawane said, “Suspecting her character, the accused committed such a horrible crime. The victim is being treated at a hospital. We have arrested the accused.”

A case has been registered at Kondhwa police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is underway.

crime against women rape infidelity
