Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Man claims to be army officer, dupes homeowner of 50k
pune news

Man claims to be army officer, dupes homeowner of 50k

A 24-year-old man was duped of ₹50,000 by a caller who claimed to be an armed forces officer who was interested in renting the complainant’s house
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 09:50 PM IST
HT Image

A 24-year-old man was duped of 50,000 by a caller who claimed to be an armed forces officer who was interested in renting the complainant’s house.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Suboth Lonkar (24), a resident of Dhanori area of Pune.

Lonkar’s mother had listed an apartment they own on an online real estate aggregator platform and was looking for tenants.

On March 2, he got a call from a man who claimed to be a defence official. He showed interest in renting the property listed and asked for pictures of the property. When the complainant sent pictures of the place, the man agreed to rent the place and asked for UPI payment details, according to the complainant.

As the woman did not have a Google Pay account, he requested her to download and make a payment of 1. After sharing the information, the man fraudulently gained access to the woman’s account and made two transactions of 25,000.

A complaint was lodged, and a case was registered at Vishrantwadi police station. Police inspector (crime) Manisha Zende is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(c), 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Vishrantwadi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Woman’s adorable dance with grandfather will surely melt your heart. Watch

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan light up Instagram with their gorgeous photo

Rare venomous snake found in Uttarakhand, first in the state

Puppy gets a smaller puppy pal and she can’t control her excitement. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP