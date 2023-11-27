Man dies after branch falls on him

A 32-year-old man died after a branch of a tree fell on him near the Omkareshwar Temple at Shaniwar Peth on Sunday evening

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Rajendra Gund of Kasba Peth area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Rajendra Gund of Kasba Peth area.

According to authorities, Gund was having tea with his friends when the incident took place. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw, but the doctor declared him brought dead.

Political activist Ganesh Bhokare of Kasba constituency alleged negligence by the civic officials as he claimed to have registered a complaint to trim branches of trees in the area in July.

“Considering a school and popular Omkareshwar Temple in the neighbourhood, I had filed a complaint online to trim branches of trees,” he said.

Amol Pawar, assistant municipal commissioner and Kasba Peth ward officer said, “We have received a complaint on tree trimming. I will comment on it after getting the details.”

Vishrambaug Police Station has filed a case of accidental death.

Devotees thronged the temple on Sunday evening on the occasion of Tripurari Purnima festival, according to the police.

