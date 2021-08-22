Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man evades arrest on warrant by family court officials in Pune, booked

Pune: A man was booked by Pune police for evading arrest by court officials from his house in Kothrud on Friday morning
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Pune: A man was booked by Pune police for evading arrest by court officials from his house in Kothrud on Friday morning.

Two court officials reached his house at 8am to arrest him as per an arrest warrant issued against him by the family court.

The accused man was identified as Saidas Salvaram Thorve, a resident of Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) area along Paud road in Kelewadi area of Pune, according

“He ran by cheating them (court officials) into believing that he was using the toilet in his house. He told them he will get ready to go with them. The court officials were waiting for a good hour near his house and then realised that he had run away after they checked the bathroom,” said police sub inspector SV Kasbewad of Kothrud police station who is investigating the case. A complaint in the case was lodged by court bailiff Jayesh Malkapurkar (55) a resident of Chinchwad. Malkapurkar had gone to Thorve’s house along with another family court employee identified as Jayprakash Salunkhe. The two completed the procedure of identifying the man as the one who had an arrest warrant against him by court number 4 of family court.

A case under Section 225(B) of Indian Penal Code was registered against him at Kothrud police station.

