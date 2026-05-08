Man held within 12 hours for murder of daughter in Junnar

The Alephata Police Station on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man within 12 hours for allegedly strangling his three-year-old daughter to death and dumping her body in a forest in Junnar taluka.

During interrogation, Shinde allegedly confessed to strangling his daughter Harshada and disposing of her body in a forest near Santwadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The accused, identified as Sagar Sadashiv Shinde of Gaikwad Basti in Moshi, had taken his two children — Aryan, 5 and Harshada, 3 — on Tuesday, informing family members that he was taking them out for an outing.

The case came to light on Wednesday morning when locals found Aryan wandering alone and crying near a forest area along the Pune–Nashik highway at Santwadi. When questioned, the child reportedly told residents that his father had taken him and his sister into the forest and left him there overnight.

Following the information, Alephata police contacted the children’s grandparents.

Meanwhile, Shinde returned home and allegedly attempted to mislead family members by claiming that both children were safe at a rented room in Chakan.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the family grew suspicious and alerted the police. During interrogation, Shinde allegedly confessed to strangling his daughter Harshada and disposing of her body in a forest near Santwadi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the family grew suspicious and alerted the police. During interrogation, Shinde allegedly confessed to strangling his daughter Harshada and disposing of her body in a forest near Santwadi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A police search team recovered the toddler’s body on Wednesday morning. The body was sent to Aale Primary Health Centre for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police search team recovered the toddler’s body on Wednesday morning. The body was sent to Aale Primary Health Centre for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior police officials, including Additional SP Sandeepsingh Gill, Ramesh Chopade, and sub-divisional police officer Dhananjay Patil. The investigation was led by inspector Vishwas Jadhav and assistant inspector Amol Panhalkar along with their team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The operation was carried out under the supervision of senior police officials, including Additional SP Sandeepsingh Gill, Ramesh Chopade, and sub-divisional police officer Dhananjay Patil. The investigation was led by inspector Vishwas Jadhav and assistant inspector Amol Panhalkar along with their team. {{/usCountry}}

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