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Man held within 12 hours for murder of daughter in Junnar

The case came to light on Wednesday morning when locals found the minor boy wandering alone and crying near a forest area along the Pune–Nashik highway at Santwadi

Published on: May 08, 2026 03:58 am IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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The Alephata Police Station on Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man within 12 hours for allegedly strangling his three-year-old daughter to death and dumping her body in a forest in Junnar taluka.

During interrogation, Shinde allegedly confessed to strangling his daughter Harshada and disposing of her body in a forest near Santwadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Sagar Sadashiv Shinde of Gaikwad Basti in Moshi, had taken his two children — Aryan, 5 and Harshada, 3 — on Tuesday, informing family members that he was taking them out for an outing.

The case came to light on Wednesday morning when locals found Aryan wandering alone and crying near a forest area along the Pune–Nashik highway at Santwadi. When questioned, the child reportedly told residents that his father had taken him and his sister into the forest and left him there overnight.

Following the information, Alephata police contacted the children’s grandparents.

Meanwhile, Shinde returned home and allegedly attempted to mislead family members by claiming that both children were safe at a rented room in Chakan.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Man held within 12 hours for murder of daughter in Junnar
Home / Cities / Pune / Man held within 12 hours for murder of daughter in Junnar
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