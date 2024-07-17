Man injured in electrical accident

A man suffered injury while connecting a welding machine wire to a nearby feeder pillar for unauthorised use of electricity. The incident took place at Akurdi at around 12 am on Tuesday. The power utility Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has reported the incident to the police and the electricity inspector’s office. The injured was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri, according to MSEDCL officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The man suffered the electric shock while trying to connect the welding machine to the high-pressure 22 KV power line feeder pillar located at the Mayur Samriddhi Phase-II construction site in Akurdi. The injured was admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital in Pimpri, according to MSEDCL officials.

