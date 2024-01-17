Man killed over disputes over ancestral property

Chakan Police have arrested two suspects after a 32-year-old man was brutally attacked and murdered at Bidarwadi near Chakan on Monday. The arrested have been identified as Onkar Dagdu Kachole from Khed, and Hanumant Haribhau Nayakode from Chakan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The victim, identified as Eshwar Pandit Pawar (32), a resident of Biradwadi, Khed, succumbed to his injuries. The arrested have been identified as Onkar Dagdu Kachole from Khed, and Hanumant Haribhau Nayakode from Chakan.

As per the complaint filed by Prabhakar Pandit Pawar, police have booked the accused under various sections.

Police said Kachole is the nephew of the victim’s maternal uncle. The complainant’s mother had received ₹50 lakh from ancestral property.

On Monday evening, the victim Ishwar was travelling in his bullock cart to a nearby ghat section, where the accused duo intercepted Ishwar and demanded ₹15 lakh from his mother’s property. When Ishwar refused their offer, the accused assaulted him with sharp weapons.

Eshwar sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A case has been registered at Chakan police station under IPC sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention), and relevant sections of the Arms Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act.