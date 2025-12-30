Man killed over love affair; 2 arrested

Ambegaon police have arrested two individuals for the murder of a 34-year-old man, allegedly killed in a fit of rage over his relationship with the main accused’s sister. The accused, who had fled to their native place after the crime, were traced and arrested from Nanded district on Saturday, police said. The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep Rangrao Bhurke (25) and his friend, Om Prasad alias Datta Ganesh Kirkan (20). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep Rangrao Bhurke (25) and his friend, Om Prasad alias Datta Ganesh Kirkan (20). Both are residents of Chikhalwadi, in Bhokar taluka, Nanded district. Bhurke works as a security guard while Kirkan is unemployed.

The victim has been identified as Javed Khadmiya Pathan (34), a resident of Gurudutt Washing Centre, Gaymukh Chowk, Ambegaon.

According to police, Pathan was in a romantic relationship with Bhurke’s sister, a fact known to her family members, including Bhurke. On December 22 at around 6:45pm, Pathan was cleaning a vehicle at the washing centre, where he worked, when Bhurke and Kirkan arrived at the spot and attacked him.

“The accused attacked him with a sharp iron weapon, causing serious head injuries, and fled from the scene,” a police officer said. Pathan was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, police learned that the accused, who were Pathan’s neighbours, escaped to their native place in Bhokar in Nanded, following the murder. A police team led by sub-inspector Mohan Kalamkar went to Nanded.

“With assistance from Nanded police, a search operation was conducted in Nanded and Bhokar areas, following which both accused were apprehended and brought to Pune,” the officer said.

The accused were produced before a court on Sunday, which remanded them to police custody till January 1, 2026.