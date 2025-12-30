Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man killed over love affair; 2 arrested

ByNadeem Inamdar
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 05:58 am IST

The accused were produced before a court on Sunday, which remanded them to police custody till January 1, 2026

Ambegaon police have arrested two individuals for the murder of a 34-year-old man, allegedly killed in a fit of rage over his relationship with the main accused’s sister. The accused, who had fled to their native place after the crime, were traced and arrested from Nanded district on Saturday, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep Rangrao Bhurke (25) and his friend, Om Prasad alias Datta Ganesh Kirkan (20). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep Rangrao Bhurke (25) and his friend, Om Prasad alias Datta Ganesh Kirkan (20). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep Rangrao Bhurke (25) and his friend, Om Prasad alias Datta Ganesh Kirkan (20). Both are residents of Chikhalwadi, in Bhokar taluka, Nanded district. Bhurke works as a security guard while Kirkan is unemployed.

The victim has been identified as Javed Khadmiya Pathan (34), a resident of Gurudutt Washing Centre, Gaymukh Chowk, Ambegaon.

According to police, Pathan was in a romantic relationship with Bhurke’s sister, a fact known to her family members, including Bhurke. On December 22 at around 6:45pm, Pathan was cleaning a vehicle at the washing centre, where he worked, when Bhurke and Kirkan arrived at the spot and attacked him.

“The accused attacked him with a sharp iron weapon, causing serious head injuries, and fled from the scene,” a police officer said. Pathan was rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigation, police learned that the accused, who were Pathan’s neighbours, escaped to their native place in Bhokar in Nanded, following the murder. A police team led by sub-inspector Mohan Kalamkar went to Nanded.

“With assistance from Nanded police, a search operation was conducted in Nanded and Bhokar areas, following which both accused were apprehended and brought to Pune,” the officer said.

The accused were produced before a court on Sunday, which remanded them to police custody till January 1, 2026.

News / Cities / Pune / Man killed over love affair; 2 arrested
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Ambegaon police arrested Sandeep Rangrao Bhurke (25) and Om Prasad Kirkan (20) for the murder of 34-year-old Javed Pathan, who was killed over a romantic relationship with Bhurke's sister. The attack occurred on December 22 at a vehicle washing center. The accused fled to Nanded but were apprehended. They are in police custody until January 1, 2026.