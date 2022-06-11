Man kills wife following quarrel over his liquor consumption, FIR registered by Pune police
PUNE In a shocking incident, an IT professional beat his wife, who was also an IT engineer, to death in their residence located in Mangaon, Hinjewadi on June 9.
The deceased has been identified as Avantika Sharma (30) and the husband as Shivam Pankaj Pachauri alias Bharadwaj (32).
The FIR was lodged on Friday by the deceased’s father identified as Ranjankumar Ladlimohan Sharma ( 61), a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.
According to the police Shivam came home in an inebriated condition and picked a fight with his wife, Avantika when she questioned him about his drunken state. Shivam got angry and brutally attacked her physically leading to her death
According to the Hinjewadi police, where the FIR has been lodged, both of them were IT engineers.
The police have invoked IPC section 302 (murder) against the accused and he has been arrested.
Police sub-inspector Mahendra Kakade, the investigating officer in the case, said that Shivam came home drunk and was questioned by his wife. “In a fit of rage, he beat her brutally which caused serious injuries and led to her death. We have filed a murder related case and Shivam has been arrested,” he said.
