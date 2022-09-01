Man murders fellow inmate at rehab centre in Pune

A 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by a fellow inmate at the de-addiction centre in Dhayari on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Saurabh Ganesh Savle (21), was short-tempered and had a quarrel with the victim Ajinkya Suresh Gulmire over a toilet issue during the early hours on Wednesday. The duo had heated exchange on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, they had arguments while standing in a queue outside a toilet and Savle killed Gulmire by tying a towel around the victim’s neck inside the toilet.

Mahesh Pendse, convenor of the centre, alerted the police and Savle was arrested.

Police said that the accused was admitted at Unique Foundation de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Dhayari on August 1 and the victim on August 18 for treatment of alcohol addiction.

“The crime is the outcome of a minor quarrel. The accused’s short temper led to the murder of his fellow inmate,” said senior inspector Shailesh Sankhe.

Pendse said, “Savle was addicted to alcohol at an early age.”

Sinhgad road police station has registered a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder).