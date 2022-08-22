Man shot dead in broad daylight in Pune
A 27-year-old man was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne persons on Sunday in Chandan Nagar area of Pune city, a police official said.
The deceased was identified as Akshay Prakash Bhise, a conservancy truck worker. He was killed near Durga Mata temple while he was on his way to work in the morning hours, the official said.
“Efforts are on to nab the accused and teams are checking CCTV footage of the area for clues,’’ said police officials from Chandan Nagar police station. Police suspect the murder is a fall-out of past rivalry.
A case was registered at Chandan Nagar police station under Sections 302 (murder), 109, 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(25), 3(27) of Arms Act along with Section 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act.
-
PMC, traffic police issue guidelines for road occupation by Ganesh pandals
Ahead of the Ganesh festival, the Pune Municipal Corporation and city traffic branch have taken a slew of measures and formulated guidelines for the occupation of road space by Ganesh pandals. The civic body has warned of strict action against pandals found blocking the entire road in flagrant violation of the rule that permits them to occupy only limited space, that too after a string of permissions from the PMC and city police.
-
Nadda takes a trip down memory lane, remembers days spent in Shimla
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda took a walk down memory lane in Shimla where he attended an alumni meet as the chief guest at his alma mater Himachal Pradesh University on Sunday. Nadda said that dedication, honesty and perseverance were the main components of achieving success. Nadda also shared some lighter moments with the audience. Nadda, Padma Bhushan awardee and noted film actor Anupam Kher, who was also a part of the event and AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria were honoured with 'Alumni of the Year' award.
-
Pune RTO asks 35 driving schools to improve their service or face action
The Pune Regional Transport Office has asked at least 35 driving schools to upgrade themselves or lose licenses after they scored poorly in the grading carried out by the transport office. The Pune RTO inspected 218 driving schools and awarded grades (A, A, B, B and C) based on various parameters. However, no driving school was able to score an A grade. Driving Schools whose licenses are suspended can re-apply, said officials.
-
Under house arrest, stopped from visiting slain pandit’s family: Mehbooba
Former J&K chief minister and People's Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that she was put under house arrest by the administration to stop her from visiting the family of Sunil Kumar, a Kashmiri Pandit who was killed in a militant attack in Shopian on August 16. Mufti tweeted pictures of a locked and chained gate and a CRPF vehicle stationed outside her house at Gupkar.
-
In a first, Punjab introduces reservation for law officers
Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday announced reservation for the Scheduled Caste in posts of law officers recruited by the state government. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said 58 new posts of law officers being created in the advocate general's office will be reserved for SCs. These additional 58 posts being created in the AG's office will be reserved for SCs, he said, adding the decision was taken after consulting legal experts.
