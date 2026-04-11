Pune: Union minister for labour and employment, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Friday launched the ‘Jan Sehat Setu’ health camp initiative and its portal at Symbiosis Institute in Viman Nagar. He urged doctors and healthcare workers to dedicate one day every month to provide free medical services as part of efforts to build a “healthy, prosperous and developed India”.

Mandaviya launches ‘Jan Sehat Setu’ in Pune, urges doctors to offer free service 1 day a month

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“Everyone should contribute in their own way—through time, wealth and knowledge—to serve society. Asha workers, NGOs and organisations should lead the effort to create awareness and making this campaign nationwide,” Mandaviya said.

State health minister Prakash Abitkar, who was present for the event, said efforts are being made to ensure that more citizens benefit from central government schemes. “Under the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), free treatment of up to ₹1 crore is available. We have requested the Centre to ensure maximum benefits reach people in Maharashtra,” said Abitkar.

Pune mayor Manjusha Nagpure said that a healthy population is the strength of the nation. “Maintaining a disciplined lifestyle, a balanced diet and regular health check-ups is important. Women, in particular, tend to neglect their health and should undergo regular check-ups without hesitation,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Doctors and representatives of voluntary organisations who participated in the camps were felicitated at the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Doctors and representatives of voluntary organisations who participated in the camps were felicitated at the event. {{/usCountry}}

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