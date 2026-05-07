...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Many new dists emerging as magnets for investments: Fadnavis

314 MoUs were signed across various sectors, potentially attracting over ₹14,000 crore in investments to the district

Published on: May 07, 2026 07:28 am IST
By Ranjan Dasgupta
Advertisement

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that different districts in the state are emerging as ‘new magnets’ to attract industrial investments.

Fadnavis was addressing a gathering in Nashik during the ‘Kumbh Udyog Sangam and Nashik district Investment Summit’ ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. (HT PHOTO)

He was addressing a gathering in Nashik during the ‘Kumbh Udyog Sangam and Nashik district Investment Summit’ ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

During the summit, 314 MoUs were signed across various sectors, potentially attracting over 14,000 crore in investments to the district.

“There was a time when investments were restricted to Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. But, now, districts like Nashik, Palghar, Raigad, Dhule, Ahilyanagar, Sambhajinagar, and Vidarbha region are emerging as new magnets that attract investments,” said Fadnavis.

He added that districts are preparing plans to attract investments according to their potential.

“The investments are not only for big industries but also medium and small scale units,” he said.

Deliberating on Nashik, Fadnavis said that the state’s initiative to enhance the infrastructure ahead of the Kumbh, involving an investment of around 33,000 crore, would propel its economic growth.

 
kumbh mela economic growth
Home / Cities / Pune / Many new dists emerging as magnets for investments: Fadnavis
Home / Cities / Pune / Many new dists emerging as magnets for investments: Fadnavis
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.