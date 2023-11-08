Many patients cured of mental illness at RHM Yerawada have nowhere to go

Several inmates admitted at the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) Yerawada, despite being cured and fit to be discharged from the hospital have nowhere to go. These inmates have no visitors, no calls and in some cases even their own kin are not willing to take them back.

The RMH has shortlisted 37 such patients who for years have been languishing at the mental hospital. The authorities decided to discharge and send these patients back to their homes on the occasion of Diwali. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The RMH had shortlisted 37 such patients who for years have been languishing at the mental hospital. The authorities decided to discharge and send these patients back to their homes. As they are stable and not suffering from any mental ailment they were taken back to their kin in the hope of reuniting them with their family on the occasion of Diwali. However, out of these 37 inmates, the kin of 15 inmates refused to accept them while the family of 22 inmates accepted them, said, officials.

Dr Sunil Patil, medical superintendent of RMH, said, “These 37 patients have family and their addresses were traceable. When the team took them back to their home some of the kin refused to accept them while others said they don’t have anyone to take care of them so they can’t keep them at home.”

“Few families claim they won’t take them back without court orders or will come to the hospital to take them,” he said.

Dr Patil, said, out of these 37 inmates, sixteen males and six females were accepted by their kin.

“In major cases, the inmates are admitted by relatives but after some time they stop communicating with the hospital and patient. After a few years neither anyone from family or relatives responded nor did anyone visit the hospital to take them back. There is still a lot of social stigma in the public regarding mental health illness,” said Patil.

