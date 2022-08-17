Mass singing of National Anthem in Pune

Many in Pune including students, government employees and corporate staff participated in singing the national anthem on Wednesday following an appeal by the state government. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had appealed to citizens to sing the national anthem at 11 am, an initiative of the state government’s ‘Swarajya Mahotsava’, two days after the celebration of the 76th Independence Day

As many as 3,500 students from different schools under Deccan Education Society (DES) participated in the national anthem singing while at the district collectorate, Pune collector Rajesh Deshmukh participated in it.

The tourism and cultural affairs secretary Saurabh Vijay on Monday issued the government resolution. According to the government resolution, participation is mandatory for government and private schools, colleges, educational institutes, university teachers and students. It is expected to sing the collective anthem from 11 am to 11.01 am. The circular had stated that special care should be taken by concerned people to avoid disrespect to the national anthem during collective singing, the resolution added.