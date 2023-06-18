Massive fire guts 20-25 godowns near Gangadham Road, no casualties

A massive fire broke out near Gangadham Road in Kondhwa-Bibwewadi area on Sunday, destroying nearly 20-25 godowns where various items including biscuits, furniture and electrical materials were kept, officials said.

A massive fire broke out near Gangadham Road in Kondhwa-Bibwewadi area on Sunday, destroying nearly 20-25 godowns. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The incident caused panic among the local residents and nearby businesses as flames engulfed the surrounding area. No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 9am. The fire was first spotted by a passerby who alerted the fire brigade and police authorities. The fire first began at Ashok Mandap Decorators’ unit, spanning a 1–2-acre area, triggering a chain reaction of destruction, said fire brigade officials.

According to the Pune fire department, around 20-25 godowns of different materials were gutted in the fire. As the fire rapidly spread, the area became engulfed in thick, billowing smoke emanating from the burning wood, garments, and plastic materials, intensifying the impact of the spreading inferno.

Twenty-two fire fighting vehicles including 14 fire vehicles,six water tankers and two fire vehicles from PMRDA with 15 senior officers and 100 fire personnel were pressed into action and efforts were made to douse the fire. Godowns having cement, decoration material, pandal, cloths, soap, oil paint, glass, fibre, rubber, wiring, auto parts were gutted in.

Sameer Sheikh, Kondhwa fire station officer said, “There were over 100 godowns adjacent to each other, of which 20-25 godowns were gutted. There was barely any space to enter the premises, causing hurdles for the officers. No casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a detailed investigation is underway.”

Fire brigade officials suspect that a short circuit or an electrical malfunction may have triggered the blaze.

According to Devendra Potphode, fire department chief, the area had no firefighting system in place. “The shops and godowns are old and no fire safety norms were being followed and no fire audit took place. The department is looking to come up with a solution for such godowns as these fire incidents are a recurring thing,” he said.

“The fire spread rapidly due to high wind movement on the hill. The fire was reported very late and by the time our team reached the location, the entire area was engulfed. We also managed to save 25 transport trucks parked near these godowns,” added Potphode.

Evacuation

Local residents and business owners in the vicinity of the godowns were evacuated as a precautionary measure. The police and fire officials cordoned off the area to facilitate the firefighting operations and prevent any unauthorised access.

The authorities are now focusing on the rehabilitation and support for the affected businesses and owners. The local administration, along with concerned government agencies, will assess the extent of the damage and provide necessary assistance to help the affected rebuild their livelihoods.

Incidents like these, underscore the importance of adhering to fire safety regulations and conducting periodic checks to prevent such mishaps. Authorities urged business owners and residents to prioritise fire safety measures, including maintaining electrical systems, installing fire alarms and extinguishers, and ensuring proper storage of flammable materials.

