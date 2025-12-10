PUNE: A major fire broke out at the Ramesh Dyeing shop in Sadashiv Peth late Tuesday night. No one was injured and no casualties were reported, fire officials said. Massive fire at Ramesh Dyeing store in Sadashiv Peth; stocks damaged

The incident was reported around 11:52pm at the shop, located near Shanipar. The Pune Municipal Corporation’s Fire Brigade received an alert and deployed10 fire tenders to the spot.

Fire officials said that on arrival, they saw heavy flames and dense smoke billowing from the terrace of the three-storey structure, which had a tin shed and solar panels installed. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus (BA sets) entered the premises to control the fire and check for any trapped staff or civilians.

Fire tenders and water tankers from the headquarters and fire stations at Kasba, Janata and Erandwane were deployed along with a hydraulic platform (high-reach ladder). The operation, led by fire officers Vijay Bhilare and Pankaj Jagtap, involved a team of around 50 firefighters. Local residents, police personnel, MSEDCL staff and 108 emergency ambulance service also assisted at the scene.

As the spitting flames made it difficult to access the area where the fire started, teams entered the adjoining Shah Brothers shop after removing metal sheets to direct water towards it. They were successful in preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby structures and travelling downwards onto the lower floors. It took nearly an hour of intensive operations to bring the fire under control.

Chief fire officer Devendra Potphode said, “Firefighters acted swiftly and prevented the flames from spreading in the heart of the city. Considering the scale of the fire, multiple fire tenders were dispatched at once, which helped avert a major disaster. Thankfully, there were no injuries or loss of life.”

Traffic on arterial roads in the Peth area was briefly diverted, causing temporary confusion among residents, but the situation was soon normalised.

While there were no casualties, the upper floors suffered extensive damage to stock, including sweaters, raincoats, schoolbags, suitcases and other seasonal goods, fire brigade officials said. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established.