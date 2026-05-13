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Massive fire engulfs godown; no casualties reported

The godown contained large quantities of highly flammable materials such as carpets, cloth, and decorative items used for mandaps, which intensified the fire.

Published on: May 13, 2026 03:12 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: A major fire broke out at a godown storing pandal and decoration materials in Bibvewadi area on Monday afternoon. Authorities said that no injuries or casualties were reported, and a major disaster was averted due to swift action by the fire brigade.

Massive fire engulfs godown; no casualties reported

The Pune fire brigade control room received an alert at around 1:23 pm about the blaze at Kale and Sons Godown, located at 658 Bibvewadi, opposite Oswal Hospital in the Upper Depot area. When firefighters reached the location, the flames had already spread rapidly, engulfing the approximately 8,000 sq ft structure. The godown contained large quantities of highly flammable materials such as carpets, cloth, and decorative items used for mandaps, which intensified the fire.

Given the densely populated residential surroundings, fire personnel launched operations from all sides to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby homes and shops. Teams first ensured no one was trapped inside before intensifying firefighting efforts.

The fire also destroyed a tempo and seven two-wheelers parked nearby. Thick smoke blanketed the area, prompting panic among residents, while police and civic officials assisted in crowd control and evacuation of the surroundings.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / Massive fire engulfs godown; no casualties reported
Home / Cities / Pune / Massive fire engulfs godown; no casualties reported
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