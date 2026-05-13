Pune: A major fire broke out at a godown storing pandal and decoration materials in Bibvewadi area on Monday afternoon. Authorities said that no injuries or casualties were reported, and a major disaster was averted due to swift action by the fire brigade.

Massive fire engulfs godown; no casualties reported

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The Pune fire brigade control room received an alert at around 1:23 pm about the blaze at Kale and Sons Godown, located at 658 Bibvewadi, opposite Oswal Hospital in the Upper Depot area. When firefighters reached the location, the flames had already spread rapidly, engulfing the approximately 8,000 sq ft structure. The godown contained large quantities of highly flammable materials such as carpets, cloth, and decorative items used for mandaps, which intensified the fire.

Given the densely populated residential surroundings, fire personnel launched operations from all sides to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby homes and shops. Teams first ensured no one was trapped inside before intensifying firefighting efforts.

The fire also destroyed a tempo and seven two-wheelers parked nearby. Thick smoke blanketed the area, prompting panic among residents, while police and civic officials assisted in crowd control and evacuation of the surroundings.

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{{^usCountry}} Seven fire engines and three water tankers from the Pune fire brigade were deployed, along with 11 water tankers from the Pune Municipal Corporation and one fire engine from the Pune Cantonment fire brigade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seven fire engines and three water tankers from the Pune fire brigade were deployed, along with 11 water tankers from the Pune Municipal Corporation and one fire engine from the Pune Cantonment fire brigade. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The operation was overseen by chief fire officer Devendra Potphode, with senior officers and around 50 firefighters involved in bringing the blaze under control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The operation was overseen by chief fire officer Devendra Potphode, with senior officers and around 50 firefighters involved in bringing the blaze under control. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Potphode said multiple distress calls from residents helped authorities quickly assess the seriousness of the incident and mobilise additional resources from different directions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Potphode said multiple distress calls from residents helped authorities quickly assess the seriousness of the incident and mobilise additional resources from different directions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The prompt response ensured the flames were contained before they could reach nearby structures, avoiding a major tragedy,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The prompt response ensured the flames were contained before they could reach nearby structures, avoiding a major tragedy,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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