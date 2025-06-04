Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Massive rush prompts only online booking from June 6 at Shivsrushti

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 04, 2025 06:34 AM IST

The online booking can be done through Shivsrushti’s official website https://www.shivsrushti.com/visitus

Due to the massive response to the special ticket price of 50 per person to visit Shivsrushti, the Maharaja Shivchatrapati Pratishthan has decided to stop the counter booking of tickets and entertain only online bookings from June 6 to July 15 2025, said Anil Pawar, administrator of Shivsrushti. The online booking can be done through Shivsrushti’s official website https://www.shivsrushti.com/visitus

ocated in Ambegaon Budruk, Shivsrushti attracts a large crowd of enthusiasts, Pawar said, adding to ensure a better experience for each visitor we have decided to implement online registration. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
ocated in Ambegaon Budruk, Shivsrushti attracts a large crowd of enthusiasts, Pawar said, adding to ensure a better experience for each visitor we have decided to implement online registration. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Located in Ambegaon Budruk, Shivsrushti attracts a large crowd of enthusiasts, Pawar said, adding to ensure a better experience for each visitor we have decided to implement online registration.

The theme park showcases the era of Shivaji Maharaj through various exhibits, including the historic Sarkarwada, the Bhawani Mata Temple, and museum artefacts. Citizens are flocking to experience the grandeur of Shivaji Maharaj’s time and draw inspiration from it.

Notably, enthusiasts can visit Shivsrushti for a nominal entry fee of 50 until July 15, 2025, thanks to a 51 lakh donation from Pune’s Abhay Bhutada Foundation. Anil Pawar has appealed to citizens to take advantage of this opportunity.

News / Cities / Pune / Massive rush prompts only online booking from June 6 at Shivsrushti
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On