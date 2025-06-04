Massive rush prompts only online booking from June 6 at Shivsrushti

Due to the massive response to the special ticket price of ₹50 per person to visit Shivsrushti, the Maharaja Shivchatrapati Pratishthan has decided to stop the counter booking of tickets and entertain only online bookings from June 6 to July 15 2025, said Anil Pawar, administrator of Shivsrushti. The online booking can be done through Shivsrushti’s official website https://www.shivsrushti.com/visitus ocated in Ambegaon Budruk, Shivsrushti attracts a large crowd of enthusiasts, Pawar said, adding to ensure a better experience for each visitor we have decided to implement online registration. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The theme park showcases the era of Shivaji Maharaj through various exhibits, including the historic Sarkarwada, the Bhawani Mata Temple, and museum artefacts. Citizens are flocking to experience the grandeur of Shivaji Maharaj’s time and draw inspiration from it.

Notably, enthusiasts can visit Shivsrushti for a nominal entry fee of ₹50 until July 15, 2025, thanks to a ₹51 lakh donation from Pune’s Abhay Bhutada Foundation. Anil Pawar has appealed to citizens to take advantage of this opportunity.